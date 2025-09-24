Alchemer Acquires Chatmeter

Alchemer, a provider of customer experience and feedback technology, has acquired Chatmeter, a customer intelligence platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Through this acquisition, Alchemer is expanding its CX platform by combining direct feedback (surveys, in-app prompts) with indirect feedback (reviews, social media, customer comments) to help companies capture, connect, and act on every type of customer signal, identify patterns across the customer journey, and take faster, more confident action.

"Indirect feedback, like a Google review or Instagram story, is an authentic and powerful signal of how customers feel, and Chatmeter is the gold standard for marketing and operations teams that want to collect, understand and act on these insights," said Martin Mrugal, CEO of Alchemer, in a statement. "By combining Chatmeter's reputation insights with Alchemer's ability to collect direct feedback and connect data with integrations, businesses gain unmatched clarity into customer insights, fueling better customer experiences and measurable growth."

"This marks a defining milestone for Chatmeter," said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter, in a statement. "Our mission has always been to help brands understand and act on the voice of their customers. Now, with Alchemer, we can unify every signal into a single source of truth, giving companies the clarity and speed to innovate, strengthen relationships, and grow with confidence."