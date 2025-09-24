Eltropy Launches Payments

Eltropy, providers of a digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today launched Eltropy Payments, a payments system combining automated outreach, self-serve portals, direct payment links, and agent-assisted payments in a single platform.

"Community financial institutions are drowning in vendor relationships and transaction fees," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, in a statement. "Our customers were asking for a solution that could handle payments across collections, lending, and account servicing without adding another vendor to their existing stack. As part of the Unified Conversations Platform, Eltropy Payments delivers a fully integrated approach that reduces costs and improves the digital payment experience for consumers."

By integrating seamlessly with core systems from Corelation KeyStone, Fiserv, Jack Henry, and more, Eltropy Payments supports real-time payment posting and provides reconciliation with core banking systems.