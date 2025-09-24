AtData Launches Email Identity Intelligence Licensing Solutions

AtData, an email address intelligence, data security, and digital trust solutions provider, today launched AtData email identity intelligence licensing solutions to accelerate artificial intelligence models, proprietary identity graphs, identity resolution solutions, and large-scale consumer data strategies.

With more than 2 billion email records, including 875 million unique emails, AtData delivers validated identity linkages and actionable insights that enterprises can integrate into their own infrastructures. These data licensing solutions empower organizations to fuel identity graphs, audience activation, predictive algorithms, and fraud prevention strategies.

"For organizations scaling AI-driven innovation, the quality and completeness of the underlying data inputs becomes a decisive factor," said Brian Burke, vice president of product at AtData, in a statement. "Our email identity and intelligence datasets can serve as the backbone for AI and machine learning models in consumer identity, fraud detection, and marketing enablement and optimization, ensuring our partners' platforms deliver results they can trust."

AtData's data licensing portfolio includes the following:

Email Identity File: AtData's foundational name, postal, and email database connects billions of records.

Alternate Email File: Expand reach and resiliency through AtData's active, verified alternate addresses mapped to individuals or households.

Email Open Score Intelligence: AtData's behavioral signals fuel this machine learning model that distinguishes active, engaged emails from dormant ones.