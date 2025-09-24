Hammer CX Solutions Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Hammer, an Infovista business specializing in end-to-end contact center testing, has made its Hammer Cloud Platform solutions available in AWS Marketplace.

"From retail to healthcare to finance, contact center professionals today are struggling to deliver the customer service experiences that users expect. A lot of that struggle stems from a lack of observability into CX environments that grow in complexity and scope every year," said David Tulis, chief revenue officer of Infovista Group, in a statement. "Hammer's CX testing and CX assurance solutions automate and streamline end-to-end testing for contact centers so that CX pros can identify, remediate, and optimize CX performance quickly and easily.

"For over 30 years our team has been making CX environments more reliable, efficient, and effective for businesses that depend on them," Tulis added. "Teaming up with the AWS Marketplace opens exciting new doors for organizations to connect with our experts and find the comprehensive testing and monitoring solutions they need to ensure that their CX environment is achieving peak performance."