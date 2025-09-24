LoopUp and Luware Partner

Cloud telephony provider LoopUp and contact center specialist Luware have partnered to integrate global telephony with Luware's Microsoft Teams-native contact center platform.

The solution combines LoopUp's Teams telephony services with Luware's omnichannel contact center platform, Nimbus. Contact center agents and managers benefit from smart call routing and prioritization based on queue dynamics and customer profiles, along with advanced analytics and reporting tools that help teams monitor performance and optimize resourcing. The solution also supports CRM integration, enabling agents to access real-time customer data to personalize interactions and improve resolution efficiency.

"As enterprises shift to Microsoft Teams for collaboration and customer engagement, the demand for telephony-integrated contact center solutions is accelerating," said Marcus Greensit, chief operating officer of LoopUp, in a statement. "By partnering with Luware, we're offering a globally scalable solution, enabling businesses to streamline operations. With businesses increasingly under pressure to scale customer service operations quickly, while maintaining high-quality service, this partnership is designed to provide immediate value."

"There are great synergies between LoopUp and ourselves as we both take a cloud first approach," said Oliver Lifely, head of sales for the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and the Nordics at Luware, in a statement. "As a Teams-native contact center provider, partnering with LoopUp, a Teams native global telephony provider, ensures seamless integration of our services. Together we're removing the usual pain points for customers who want a single supplier experience with global telephony and advanced contact center features in Teams. We're enabling operational efficiency, real-time visibility, CRM integration and world-class service delivery across multiple channels, including voice."