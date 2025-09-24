Syniverse Partners with Authvia for Payment Workflows Via Messaging Channels

Authvia, a provider of conversational commerce and text-based payment innovation, to integrate Authvia's payment technology, TXT2PAY, with Syniverse's global messaging infrastructure.

This collaboration enables seamless, payment card industry (PCI)-compliant transactions directly within SMS, RCS, and voice channels.

"Syniverse is uniquely positioned to bring Authvia's TXT2PAY solution to the banking and financial services sector and beyond, leveraging our trusted global infrastructure to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency," said Bob Chiodo, executive vice president and chief revenue oficer of Syniverse, in a statement.

"Partnering with Syniverse means businesses can now offer their customers seamless, real-time payment experiences anywhere in the world," said Chris Brunner, CEO and founder of Authvia, in a statement. "By integrating Syniverse's global messaging network with our patented TXT2PAY capabilities, we're transforming how businesses connect with their customers, making payments faster, simpler, and more secure than ever before."