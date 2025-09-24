Acxiom Partners with The Trade Desk on True Intelligence

Acxiom has launched True Intelligence, a measurement solution for marketers to see the real-world impact of their digital and connected TV (CTV) advertising.

This solution combines Interpublic's Interact operating system powered by Acxiom and Acxiom's Real ID with The Trade Desk's media buying platform, Kokai, to measure advertising effectiveness combined with durable solutions like Unified ID 2.0 (UID2).

Key features of True Intelligence include the following:

Proven incrementality beyond attribution, measuring the true incremental impact of digital and CTV advertising on both online and offline sales and determining if a campaign drove new business and through which channels.

Closed-loop, precise-level measurement, leveraging Acxiom's Real ID and privacy-conscious clean room environments, True Intelligence enables advertisers to match ad exposure data to individual-level conversions. This provides visibility from initial ad impression to final transaction.

Smarter audience development and optimization -- Through machine learning-powered audience modeling and access to comprehensive exposure log files, advertisers can identify, scale, and optimize high-value audiences. This can deliver actionable insights into campaign performance, including audience, creative, frequency, and media type.

True Intelligence is adaptable to data maturity and privacy settings. Companies can use their own first-party data or Acxiom data to identify audiences, which are then activated through The Trade Desk's Kokai platform. Post-campaign, exposure log files from The Trade Desk via UID2 and client conversion data are matched to the audiences using Acxiom's Real ID, enabling audience-level measurement of incremental lift by comparing exposed audiences to a hold-out group.

The solution is also adaptable based on companies' analytics capabilities and can provide tailored support, scaling up or down to meet the needs of each client.