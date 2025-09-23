Omnisend Launches AI-Powered Assistants, Enhanced SMS, and Reporting

Omnisend, providers of an email and SMS marketing platform for e-commerce, today released a major platform update with personalization tools, artificial intelligence-powered assistants, advanced SMS capabilities, and enhanced reporting features.

Omnisend's new Personalized Content suite includes the following:

Viewed Product Recommendations: Automatically display recently viewed products inside campaign emails.

Past Purchases Recommendations: Suggest complementary products based on purchase history and collective buying behavior.

Conditional Content Campaigns: Dynamically show or hide content blocks.

Omnisend's AI Assistants feature the following advancements:

Suggest + Create Automations: This feature will help to identify gaps in automation strategy and instantly generate new workflows tailored to customer behavior and unique tone of voice.

Suggest + Create Forms: AI-driven form creation based on key calendar events, brand assets, and preferred tone of voice.

Omnisend's advanced SMS capabilities include the following:

Custom-branded domain shortlinks.

SMS Shortcodes.