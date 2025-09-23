Omnisend Launches AI-Powered Assistants, Enhanced SMS, and Reporting
Omnisend, providers of an email and SMS marketing platform for e-commerce, today released a major platform update with personalization tools, artificial intelligence-powered assistants, advanced SMS capabilities, and enhanced reporting features.
Omnisend's new Personalized Content suite includes the following:
- Viewed Product Recommendations: Automatically display recently viewed products inside campaign emails.
- Past Purchases Recommendations: Suggest complementary products based on purchase history and collective buying behavior.
- Conditional Content Campaigns: Dynamically show or hide content blocks.
Omnisend's AI Assistants feature the following advancements:
- Suggest + Create Automations: This feature will help to identify gaps in automation strategy and instantly generate new workflows tailored to customer behavior and unique tone of voice.
- Suggest + Create Forms: AI-driven form creation based on key calendar events, brand assets, and preferred tone of voice.
Omnisend's advanced SMS capabilities include the following:
- Custom-branded domain shortlinks.
- SMS Shortcodes.
"At Omnisend, our mission has always been to make sophisticated marketing accessible to every ecommerce brand," said Zilvinas Lesinskas, vice president of product at Omnisend, in a statement. "This release is about giving merchants the practical, ready-to-use tools they need to connect with customers on a deeper level, whether that's through personalized recommendations, smarter AI workflows, or more trustworthy SMS. We are launching these features to make every interaction our clients have with their customers more impactful."