Algolia Launches Agent Studio

Algolia, a retrieval platform provider, today unveiled Algolia Agent Studio, which places a retrieval engine (comprising hybrid, vector search and keyword search, enriched with rules and personalization) at the center of the agent's workflow.

Agent Studio can be used to do the following:

Build customer support copilots grounded in knowledge bases, CRM, and ticketing history applications.

Deliver in-product assistants that adapt to user roles, entitlements, and data environments.

Create smart e-commerce shopping assistants for shoppers and back-end agents for merchandisers, which combine inventory, pricing, and personalization into conversational shopping journeys.

Agent Studio equips developers and product teams with the following:

Keyword and vector-based NeuralSearch with rules and personalization.

Bring your own large language model. Agent Studio handles retrieval, policy, and runtime while remaining decoupled from model providers.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) support so agents can orchestrate context and tools consistently across stacks.

Orchestration of tools to connect APIs and actions, enabling agents to retrieve context, reason, and act within governed workflows.

Ready-made React components that enable teams to embed agents directly into applications.

Observability with traces, evaluation harnesses, and A/B testing that provide clear visibility into why agents respond the way they do.

Real-time indexing, schema flexibility, and audit trails.