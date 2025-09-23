Anonymised Partners with Bedrock

Anonymised, a privacy technology company specializing in incremental targeting and measurement of ID-less audiences, has partnered with Bedrock Platform, a modular demand-side platform for signal sovereignty, unified curation, and intelligent activation.

This integration makes Anonymised's ID-less audiences available through Bedrock Platform for buy-side targeting. Bedrock's customers will be able to use Anonymised's solution to reach incremental audiences on premium inventory across all digital channels and screens, while maintaining the highest brand safety standards.

Through this partnership, advertisers will be able to target previously unaddressable audiences across premium publisher inventory, all managed through Bedrock's curator tools, deals management workflow, real-time activation infrastructure, and AI-driven data applications. This further enables advertisers to activate precision campaigns and reach finely-tuned audiences through Bedrock's high fidelity data pipelines.