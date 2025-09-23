Anonymised Partners with Bedrock
Anonymised, a privacy technology company specializing in incremental targeting and measurement of ID-less audiences, has partnered with Bedrock Platform, a modular demand-side platform for signal sovereignty, unified curation, and intelligent activation.
This integration makes Anonymised's ID-less audiences available through Bedrock Platform for buy-side targeting. Bedrock's customers will be able to use Anonymised's solution to reach incremental audiences on premium inventory across all digital channels and screens, while maintaining the highest brand safety standards.
Through this partnership, advertisers will be able to target previously unaddressable audiences across premium publisher inventory, all managed through Bedrock's curator tools, deals management workflow, real-time activation infrastructure, and AI-driven data applications. This further enables advertisers to activate precision campaigns and reach finely-tuned audiences through Bedrock's high fidelity data pipelines.
"This partnership with Bedrock represents exactly the kind of next-generation programmatic innovation the industry needs," said Mattia Fosci, CEO of Anonymised, in a statement. "For too long, advertisers have been missing out on reaching previously unaddressable audiences. Together, we're letting advertisers generate measurable, incremental conversions while supporting the kind of innovative brand-safe content ecosystem that benefits the wider ad industry."
"Bedrock exists to support businesses that need strategic alignment and adaptability from their ad platform," said Shane Shevlin, CEO, of Bedrock Platform, in a statement. "Our partnership with Anonymised reflects our core mission: providing the infrastructure that powers tailored solutions for marketers and their media buyers for sustainable business growth. Together, we're equipping buyers with the tools to engage premium audiences while upholding the highest standards of user privacy. One area where Anonymised has been especially resonating with clients is in finding a unique way to make highly valued Safari audiences more addressable and measurable."