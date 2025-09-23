Talkdesk Launches Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud
Talkdesk today introduced Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud, a customer experience automation platform for service-based businesses like home services, property management, and logistics.
Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud offers agentic artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and proactive outreach capabilities that enable customers to get 24/7 help through their preferred channel (voice, chat, text, or mobile app). Deep out-of-the-box integrations with scheduling, billing, and CRM systems automate everyday interactions such as booking a service visit, processing a payment, or rescheduling an appointment.
Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud automates routine inquiries, proactive reminders for appointments, and payments. The system recognizes customer history, service plans, and billing status to provide context-aware support, and equips employees with AI-powered assistance to handle complex customer issues.
"In service industries, every minute counts, and every interaction shapes trust. Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud transforms how home services, property management, logistics, and field service businesses engage with their customers by turning routine scheduling, billing, and updates into effortless, AI-powered experiences. It's about speed, confidence, and convenience at scale, giving customers instant answers and giving service companies the edge they need to grow," said Rohit Madhavarapu, vice president of omnichannel and industries at Talkdesk, in a statement.
