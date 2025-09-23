Talkdesk Launches Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud

Talkdesk today introduced Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud, a customer experience automation platform for service-based businesses like home services, property management, and logistics.

Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud offers agentic artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and proactive outreach capabilities that enable customers to get 24/7 help through their preferred channel (voice, chat, text, or mobile app). Deep out-of-the-box integrations with scheduling, billing, and CRM systems automate everyday interactions such as booking a service visit, processing a payment, or rescheduling an appointment.

Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud automates routine inquiries, proactive reminders for appointments, and payments. The system recognizes customer history, service plans, and billing status to provide context-aware support, and equips employees with AI-powered assistance to handle complex customer issues.