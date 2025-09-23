Kenect Introduces Voice AI
Kenect, a provider of artificial intelligence technology for auto dealerships, has released Voice AI, an artificial intelligence solution to improve service department operations and customer interactions.
Kenect Voice AI functions as a virtual receptionist, available 24/7 to handle inbound calls, answer routine questions, schedule service appointments, and route inquiries to the appropriate department.
Core capabilities of Voice AI include the following:
- AI Receptionist that responds immediately to customer calls and requests.
- Intelligent Call Routing based on inquiry type, customer status, or repair order.
- Automated Appointment Scheduling integrated directly with dealership management systems.
