  • September 23, 2025

Kenect Introduces Voice AI

Kenect, a provider of artificial intelligence technology for auto dealerships, has released Voice AI, an artificial intelligence solution to improve service department operations and customer interactions.

Kenect Voice AI functions as a virtual receptionist, available 24/7 to handle inbound calls, answer routine questions, schedule service appointments, and route inquiries to the appropriate department.

Core capabilities of Voice AI include the following:

  • AI Receptionist that responds immediately to customer calls and requests.
  • Intelligent Call Routing based on inquiry type, customer status, or repair order.
  • Automated Appointment Scheduling integrated directly with dealership management systems.

