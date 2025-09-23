NextGen Healthcare Introduces NextGen Navigator AI Customer Service Agent
NextGen Healthcare, a provider of healthcare technology solutions, has launched NextGen Navigator, an artificial intelligence-driven customer service agent powered by Luma for answering inbound calls in a conversational manner.
With the agent's guidance, patients can request medication refills, manage appointments, ask for directions to the practice, clarify practice hours, and much more.
NextGen Navigator is bilingual in English and Spanish. The AI agent understands when transfer to a human is necessary and offers automatic follow-up when calls are dropped. Practice staff retain visibility into the AI agent's interactions at every point.
"The customer service agent is a powerful addition to our lineup of integrated AI solutions," said Srinivas Velamoor, president and chief operating officer of NextGen Healthcare, in a statement. "We are committed to helping our clients unlock greater efficiency and front-line productivity while also empowering patients to take greater control of their care journey with our NextGen Closed Loop experience."
"Healthcare organizations' call center staff are often stretched thin and don't have bandwidth to answer every straightforward call manually," said Aditya Bansod, co-founder and chief technology officer of Luma Health, in a statement. "We can't wait for the NextGen customer community to see tangible results: more patients getting what they need and more staff time available for complex needs from NextGen Navigator."
