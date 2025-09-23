NextGen Healthcare Introduces NextGen Navigator AI Customer Service Agent

NextGen Healthcare, a provider of healthcare technology solutions, has launched NextGen Navigator, an artificial intelligence-driven customer service agent powered by Luma for answering inbound calls in a conversational manner.

With the agent's guidance, patients can request medication refills, manage appointments, ask for directions to the practice, clarify practice hours, and much more.

NextGen Navigator is bilingual in English and Spanish. The AI agent understands when transfer to a human is necessary and offers automatic follow-up when calls are dropped. Practice staff retain visibility into the AI agent's interactions at every point.