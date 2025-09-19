How CSOs Can Embrace AI and Hit Revenue Targets

Chief sales officers (CSOs) are under immense pressure to deliver on revenue targets while simultaneously leading the charge on technology adoption, particularly artificial intelligence. Yet many lack AI expertise and face internal hurdles: a lack of tech-savvy talent within their sales teams, limited time to keep up with fast-moving AI trends, and slow procurement processes that stall progress. Despite the promise of AI to boost efficiency and productivity, most sales organizations have yet to see significant improvements in seller performance.

To overcome these challenges and realize the full potential of AI, CSOs must champion transformation, develop or assign a dedicated sales technology leader, and proactively address procurement bottlenecks. Here’s how sales leaders can take action in each area.

1. Champion Transformation

Focusing solely on hitting revenue targets without embracing AI is a recipe for stagnation. Conversely, prioritizing technology at the expense of core sales objectives can derail progress. The key is balance: CSOs must lead by example, integrating AI into the sales tech stack while ensuring these tools directly improve seller productivity.

Start with quick wins. Rather than getting overwhelmed by the hype, begin with proven AI solutions such as conversational intelligence platforms or digital sales rooms. These tools can help prioritize deals, speed up sales cycles, and allow reps to handle more opportunities simultaneously.

Prioritize learning. Dedicate a few minutes each day to learning about AI, whether it’s understanding new terminology, reading case studies, or joining industry forums. Encourage your team to do the same and consider partnering with IT to establish an “AI Knowledge Zone” for collective learning.

Align tech to seller workflows. Ensure your sales tech stack is designed to support frontline reps, not just management. Collaborate with sales operations to evaluate current tools and prioritize those that demonstrably boost seller productivity. Organizations that align technology with seller workflows are more than twice as likely to achieve successful transformation.

2. Develop or Assign a Sales Technology Leader

Too often, technology decisions are left to IT, who likely doesn't fully understand the nuances of sales. CSOs report a lack of team members who can bridge the worlds of sales and technology. The solution? Appoint or develop a dedicated sales technology leader.

Identify internal talent. Look for individuals within sales who are tech-curious and analytically minded, or IT professionals who have a solid grasp of sales processes. Invest in their development, freeing up their time to focus on this critical role.

Consider external expertise. If internal resources are lacking, seek experienced sales technology leaders or management consultants with a track record in sales tech strategy and implementation. While this might be a higher investment, the payoff in ROI and productivity can be substantial.

Establish a clear career path. Work with HR to define the role, responsibilities, and growth trajectory for your sales technology leader. Without a clear path, this vital position risks becoming a bottleneck rather than a catalyst for change.

3: Address Procurement Head On

Many CSOs cite slow procurement processes as a major barrier to acquiring the technology they need. While it might be tempting to bypass formal channels, the risks in today’s AI-driven environment are too great.

Streamline the process. Collaborate with procurement and IT to map out and optimize the buying journey for AI solutions. Identify and eliminate unnecessary steps, align stakeholders early, and document lessons learned after each purchase to refine the process.

Appoint a procurement champion. If your organization regularly invests in AI, consider designating an AI procurement champion. This individual can own the process, drive continuous improvement, and ensure your sales reps get the tools they need, faster.

The path to sales transformation in the AI era is not without obstacles, but CSOs who champion change, invest in the right talent, and proactively address procurement challenges will set their organizations up for long-term success. By balancing the demands of revenue targets with the strategic adoption of AI, sales leaders can unlock new levels of productivity and growth.

Melissa Hilbert is a vice president analyst in the Gartner Sales Practice.