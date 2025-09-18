Carly lLaunches Scheduling Assistant
Carly, a provider of personal assistants for scheduling, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered assistant that coordinates, schedules, and manages calendar events.
Carly works like a human assistant. Users simply copy Carly on an email thread, and she proposes times, sends calendar invitations, and handles reschedules. Carly integrates directly into email and SMS. Users can also send Carly event details via images and PDFs.
"Carly's mission is to remove a universal frustration in business: scheduling," said Sarah Warman Hirschfield, founder of Carly, in a statement. "We combine the efficiency of Calendly, the natural language processing capabilities of ChatGPT, and the familiarity of email and text communication to bring scheduling into the modern age."