Carly lLaunches Scheduling Assistant

Carly, a provider of personal assistants for scheduling, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered assistant that coordinates, schedules, and manages calendar events.

Carly works like a human assistant. Users simply copy Carly on an email thread, and she proposes times, sends calendar invitations, and handles reschedules. Carly integrates directly into email and SMS. Users can also send Carly event details via images and PDFs.