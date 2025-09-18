monday.com Expands AI-Powered Agents, CRM Suite, and Enterprise-Grade Capabilities

monday.com today at its Elevate customer conference introduced an agent builder, monday agents, and its latest AI capabilities, including monday magic, monday vibe, and monday sidekick, and launched monday campaigns within the monday CRM suite. Additionally, monday.com expanded its platform with new capabilities.

"AI is fundamentally changing the way people adopt, onboard, and enhance work solutions, and with it, expectations for what software should deliver," said Daniel Lereya, chief product and technology officer of monday.com. "We're entering a new era where software doesn't just manage the work, it actually does the work for you. With monday agents, we're giving every organization the ability to create AI specialists tailored to their needs, capable of executing tasks end to end, and unlocking entirely new business potential. By making agent-building simple, no-code, and deeply connected to existing workflows, we're ensuring that every team, technical or not, can harness the power of AI to move faster, stay aligned, and scale smarter."

The first agents available are part of monday CRM, focused on sales development. These agents instantly engage new leads while they're warm, enrich data, qualify prospects, and capture every interaction directly in the CRM, expanding pipeline capacity and ensuring seamless handoff to sales teams.

monday vibe advances a new approach to vibe coding, transforming how software is created by allowing people to build with plain English, combining the most advanced large language models (LLMs) with mondayDB, the flexible data infrastructure powering the platform. Every app comes natively connected to customers' data, workflows, and integrations, backed by robust governance, security, and compliance.

monday campaigns is an AI-powered product within monday CRM that helps marketers create, launch, and optimize campaigns connected directly to revenue. With monday campaigns, marketing and sales teams can work in true alignment from lead to loyal customer. All marketing activity connects directly to CRM data, so marketers and sellers share one funnel, one set of goals, and one source of truth. Every campaign drives the pipeline. Every sale makes the next campaign smarter. By pulling real-time customer and lead intelligence directly from monday CRM, monday campaigns builds and optimizes campaigns in minutes while tying marketing investments to measurable business outcomes.

Other key features that monday.com added include the following:

AI-powered creation, which generates copy, suggests audience segments from CRM data, and ensures on-brand messaging.

Intelligent automation, which triggers personalized campaigns from CRM updates and customer actions.

Optimal timing, where AI recommends the best send times for maximum impact.