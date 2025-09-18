UserTesting Releases UserTesting Verified

UserTesting, a provider of human insights has launched UserTesting Verified, an advanced participant verification system powered by artificial intelligence and geolocation technology to enhance data integrity, reduce fraud, and provide more reliable human insight.

"This is more than a feature; it's a strategic investment in trust," said Baran Erkel, chief strategy officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "As organizations embed human insights deeper into product development, marketing, and the customer journey, they need to know the data is sound. We're delivering smarter, more proactive protections that uphold the quality our customers rely on."

The new dual-layer system combines advanced intelligence with a purpose-built AI engine to identify and block fraudulent activity. Together, they detect VPN use, identify fraudulent patterns, and flag suspicious activity for human review by UserTesting's expert panel operations team, ensuring only high-integrity participants enter the feedback funnel. It supports trust at every stage, from participant onboarding to session entry. The system conducts checks both before and during research.