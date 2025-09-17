Zeta Launches Generative Engine Optimization
Zeta Global, a marketing cloud technology provider, today launched its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) solution built into the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) to help companies stay visible, accurate, and competitive as consumers shift from traditional search to AI-generated answers.
Zeta GEO enables marketers to monitor how their brands appear across leading AI systems, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude, and to optimize answers with targeted, actionable recommendations. It helps marketers do the following:
- Track brand visibility and sentiment across leading AI platforms with the AI Visibility Leaderboard;
- Identify and correct citation gaps, hallucinations, or off-brand answers;
- Leverage Zeta Data to inform GEO optimization strategy;
- Optimize content to be LLM-ready;
- Benchmark competitors, monitor AI share of voice, and measure impact; and
- Align PR, SEO, and content into a unified AI-facing strategy.
"Generative engines are becoming the new front door of digital discovery. If you're not present and accurate in the answer box, you're invisible," said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, in a statement. "Zeta's GEO solution puts brands in control. It shows marketers exactly how AI describes their businesses, flags inaccuracies, and delivers the optimizations to fix them, all directly within the Zeta Marketing Platform. The payoff is big: predictable, profitable demand from the channels consumers are moving to next."
For the past 20 years, marketers optimized for search engines. The next 20 years will be about optimizing for generative engines that generate high-quality visitors," said Neej Gore, chief data officer of Zeta Global, in a statement. "With Zeta's GEO solution, brands can align with how consumers now discover in their buying journey. Our platform delivers actionable recommendations that teams can deploy quickly to improve discoverability, engagement, and conversion."