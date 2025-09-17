Zeta Launches Generative Engine Optimization

Zeta Global, a marketing cloud technology provider, today launched its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) solution built into the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) to help companies stay visible, accurate, and competitive as consumers shift from traditional search to AI-generated answers.

Zeta GEO enables marketers to monitor how their brands appear across leading AI systems, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude, and to optimize answers with targeted, actionable recommendations. It helps marketers do the following:

Track brand visibility and sentiment across leading AI platforms with the AI Visibility Leaderboard;

Identify and correct citation gaps, hallucinations, or off-brand answers;

Leverage Zeta Data to inform GEO optimization strategy;

Optimize content to be LLM-ready;

Benchmark competitors, monitor AI share of voice, and measure impact; and

Align PR, SEO, and content into a unified AI-facing strategy.