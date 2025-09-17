Moloco and Skai Partner to Unlock Retail Media Access for Advertisers
Moloco Commerce Media, a provider of retail media solutions, has partnered with Skai, providers of an omnichannel advertising platform for commerce media, integrating Skai's platform with Moloco's extensive network of retail media inventory.
With seamless access to Skai's expansive advertiser network, retailers can accelerate revenue growth while advertisers can scale campaigns across Moloco-powered retail media. Retailers immediately gain exposure to new advertiser budgets through Skai's vast network of 8,000 advertisers, creating new streams of revenue. Advertisers using Skai's omnichannel platform can now add Moloco-powered retail media networks into their campaigns, harnessing automation, targeted bidding, and smart optimization capabilities to boost campaign results. Retailers expand their advertiser reach and increase ad revenue.
Joint advanced AI capabilities, ranging from predictive analytics to automated campaign optimization to Celeste, Skai's generative artificial intelligence marketing agent built for commerce media, ensure shoppers receive personalized ads tailored specifically to their interests.
"At Moloco Commerce Media, our mission is to deliver strong revenue growth for our retail partners by giving advertisers exactly what they want: reliable performance, easy campaign management, and ads that truly resonate with shoppers," said Pat Copeland, general manager of Moloco Commerce Media, in a statement. "Partnering with Skai further amplifies these benefits, creating a straightforward path for advertisers to leverage multiple retail networks, delivering greater returns to retailers, and enhancing shopper satisfaction."
"Our partnership with Moloco Commerce Media brings real value to our clients by expanding access to high-growth retail media networks around the world," said Matt Vignieri, chief growth officer of Skai, in a statement. "By unifying Moloco's reach with Skai's omnichannel capabilities, we're delivering the performance, transparency, and scale global marketers need to grow."