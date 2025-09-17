Moloco and Skai Partner to Unlock Retail Media Access for Advertisers

Moloco Commerce Media, a provider of retail media solutions, has partnered with Skai, providers of an omnichannel advertising platform for commerce media, integrating Skai's platform with Moloco's extensive network of retail media inventory.

With seamless access to Skai's expansive advertiser network, retailers can accelerate revenue growth while advertisers can scale campaigns across Moloco-powered retail media. Retailers immediately gain exposure to new advertiser budgets through Skai's vast network of 8,000 advertisers, creating new streams of revenue. Advertisers using Skai's omnichannel platform can now add Moloco-powered retail media networks into their campaigns, harnessing automation, targeted bidding, and smart optimization capabilities to boost campaign results. Retailers expand their advertiser reach and increase ad revenue.

Joint advanced AI capabilities, ranging from predictive analytics to automated campaign optimization to Celeste, Skai's generative artificial intelligence marketing agent built for commerce media, ensure shoppers receive personalized ads tailored specifically to their interests.