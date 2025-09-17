Fast Simon Launches Three Agentic AI Agents for E-Commerce

Fast Simon, a provider of shopping optimization solutions, today launched three agentic artificial intelligence agents for e-commerce automation and personalization across the digital shopping journey.

Fast Simon's agentic AI solutions combine generative reasoning with automation, enabling intelligent assistants that proactively interpret intent, adapt to dynamic conditions, and deliver insights in real time.

Fast Simon's three new agentic AI agents are the following:

AI Shopping Assistant, which delivers hyper-personalized product discovery, interpreting shopper intent and guiding shoppers through complex catalogs to the right items.

AI Merchandising Assistant, which enables merchandisers to dynamically manage fast-changing assortments and product displays, automating updates while preserving creative control.

AI Analytics Assistant, which gives merchants instant, conversational access to insights and reports.