PAR Technology Launches PAR Games

PAR Technology, a foodservice technology provider, today launched PAR Games, an interactive loyalty experience to engage guests through personalized brand moments triggered by everyday behaviors, drive visits, capture zero-party data, and reward guests.

PAR Games transforms everyday interactions into behavior-triggered brand moments, helping marketers launch fully branded games that drive visit frequency, boost signups, and build emotional loyalty. From seasonal spin-to-wins to limited-time offer-themed challenges, PAR Games enables marketers to respond in real time, rewarding behavior. Guests play instantly from any channel, while marketers launch fast with more than 200 customizable templates.

"Loyalty has become a volume game. Points and discounts alone aren't enough to stand out anymore," said Joe Yetter, general manager of PAR Engagement, in a statement. "With PAR Games, we're giving marketers a new way to stay top of mind, increase frequency, and protect margin, all while gaining the zero-party data they need to personalize and grow. And this is just the beginning. We're rolling out an aggressive roadmap to spark innovation and drive real revenue growth."

Natively integrated with PAR Punchh, PAR Games lets users embed game links in email, SMS, push notifications, and even digital ads; host games via a unique URL that guests can access instantly from any device through SMS, email, or an in-store prompt; serve games automatically based on guest behavior like a post-check-in, purchase, or inactivity period, using Punchh's native campaign tools; and engage guests through gameplay to naturally reveal their preferences and behaviors. That data flows directly back to the company, enabling personalized campaigns and loyalty strategies without relying on third-party sources. They can also define rewards, win probabilities, and campaign logic for guests within Punchh.