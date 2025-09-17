Aprimo Launches Future-Ready Content Operations

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and content operations solutions, has released Future-Ready Content Operations with artificial intelligence-driven automation, reimagined asset discovery, integrated personalization, and strategic planning enhancements.

"Enterprises everywhere face the reality of doing more with less. They must deliver engaging, personalized experiences while navigating tighter budgets, increasing complexity, and heightened regulatory scrutiny," said Prabhakar Gopalan, president and chief operating officer of Aprimo, in a statement. "With this release, customers will see even more time or cost savings as well as improvements in conversions and campaign metrics."

The new release expands Aprimo's platform across the following four key areas:

Agentic Automation with new features like Predictive Metadata Dashboard to provide transparency into AI-driven enrichment, while Production Agents automate image transformations that can be triggered using rules or APIs from any workflow or system. A new capability in Compliance Agents validates content against approved claims libraries for regulated industries like healthcare.

Reinvented Asset Discovery: Aprimo's next-generation discovery engine uses AI-driven semantic search. New capabilities include Smart Facets, which automatically direct users to an asset or recommend intelligent filters based on a natural language understanding of the search intent, and Compass, a navigation assistant guiding users on the most relevant next steps or workflows.

Personalize with Purpose: Aprimo's latest release brings digital asset management and marketing personalization even closer together. Capabilities such as Content Gap Insights and Personalization Tags ensure DAM assets directly align with audience intent and personalization needs.

Plan with Confidence: Enhancements to Aprimo Plan include calendar filters by content plan, linked work requests, and expanded six- and 12-month views.