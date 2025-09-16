Cordial Adds SAM and Figma integration to Foundry
Cordial, a provider of messaging for marketing teams, today expanded its Foundry program with agent-first tools that let artificial intelligence not just suggest but deliver marketing campaigns.
The latest release of Cordial Foundry includes the following:
- Cordial SAM (Smart Asset Manager), an agent-accessible library that automatically uses AI to tag and structure brand assets, for building campaigns. It gives agents real-time access to brand imagery and logos, applies AI-driven tagging and metadata, and lets them leverage models like Nano-Banana to generate derivative assets and construct campaigns on the fly.
- Figma integration, a direct connector that pulls layouts and brand assets from design files.
- Agent Interface, a customer-agent interaction environment where agents execute creative and campaign workflows end to end.
"Real agents don't stop at suggesting subject lines; they build and ship to finish the job," said Jeremy Swift, CEO of Cordial, in a statement. "With SAM, we're giving AI the same access and guardrails a marketing team has, so brands can move at the speed of attention without losing control."
"Think of it as extending the marketer's reach," added Matt Howland, president of Cordial, in a statement. "Foundry tools let agents see what's on brand, pick the right assets, and actually ship campaigns. And because we're building in public, those tools keep evolving. Every release is another step forward, shaped with marketers in real time."