Cordial Adds SAM and Figma integration to Foundry

Cordial, a provider of messaging for marketing teams, today expanded its Foundry program with agent-first tools that let artificial intelligence not just suggest but deliver marketing campaigns.

The latest release of Cordial Foundry includes the following:

Cordial SAM (Smart Asset Manager), an agent-accessible library that automatically uses AI to tag and structure brand assets, for building campaigns. It gives agents real-time access to brand imagery and logos, applies AI-driven tagging and metadata, and lets them leverage models like Nano-Banana to generate derivative assets and construct campaigns on the fly.

Figma integration, a direct connector that pulls layouts and brand assets from design files.

Agent Interface, a customer-agent interaction environment where agents execute creative and campaign workflows end to end.