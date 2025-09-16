Snipp Interactive Partners with Inmar Intelligence

Snipp Interactive, a provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is partnering with Inmar Intelligence, a provider of media and incentive technology, making Inmar the exclusive digital incentive partner in Snipp's Financial Media Network, enabling the distribution of consumer packaged goods (CPG) digital grocery incentives into consumer banking applications.

Through this partnership, Inmar's retail partners can expand the reach of their loyalty programs to Snipp's Financial Media Network of more than 67 million consumers and a growing list of financial institutions, expanding Inmar's Digital Incentives Retailer Network, which currently reaches more than 200 million shoppers across North America and delivers promotions at more than 40,000 retailer locations. The partnership, which will be launching within Snipp's integration into the BankAmeriDeals program, enables CPG companies to engage bank customers with targeted, SKU-level grocery digital incentives delivered through credit and debit card rewards programs.