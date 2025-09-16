Snipp Interactive Partners with Inmar Intelligence
Snipp Interactive, a provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is partnering with Inmar Intelligence, a provider of media and incentive technology, making Inmar the exclusive digital incentive partner in Snipp's Financial Media Network, enabling the distribution of consumer packaged goods (CPG) digital grocery incentives into consumer banking applications.
Through this partnership, Inmar's retail partners can expand the reach of their loyalty programs to Snipp's Financial Media Network of more than 67 million consumers and a growing list of financial institutions, expanding Inmar's Digital Incentives Retailer Network, which currently reaches more than 200 million shoppers across North America and delivers promotions at more than 40,000 retailer locations. The partnership, which will be launching within Snipp's integration into the BankAmeriDeals program, enables CPG companies to engage bank customers with targeted, SKU-level grocery digital incentives delivered through credit and debit card rewards programs.
"We are honored to be chosen by Inmar as their partner for non-retail distribution of digital grocery savings," said Tom Burgess, president of Snipp Media at Snipp Interactive, in a statement. "With Inmar's proven expertise in digital incentives and Snipp's FMN reach of over 67 million consumers through leading tier-one banks and other publishers, we are creating a high-impact, data-driven way for brands to connect with shoppers where they bank."
"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver savings to consumers while enabling brands and retailers to connect with consumers throughout their shopping journey," said Rob Weisberg, president of marketing technology at Inmar Intelligence, in a statement. "In 2025 we will deliver over $12 billion in savings to consumers, and we're excited to accelerate the savings available through our partnership with Snipp's FMN while enabling our CPG and retail partners to reach millions of incremental shoppers through a completely new, high-value channel."
