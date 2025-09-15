Sprout Social Integrates with Canva
Sprout Social, a provider of social media management software, has integrated with Canva's all-in-one visual communication platform, allowing users to send finalized visuals from Canva directly into Sprout as draft posts.
The new Sprout Social and Canva integration sends designs, images, or videos from Canva directly into Sprout, complete with captions, tags, profile groups, and scheduled times.
"In an era where every brand is competing for attention on social, the ability to seamlessly move from creative concept to published content is a decisive advantage," said Scott Morris, chief marketing officer of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Our industry-first integration with Canva makes it faster and easier for brands to share visually striking content that captures attention, builds deeper audience connections, and drives meaningful business results. By streamlining the path from design to publishing, we're helping marketers unlock the full potential of social-first strategies, coupling creativity with social intelligence for a powerful competitive edge."
"Millions of social media managers and creators already rely on Canva to scale their content creation," said Anwar Haneef, general manager and head of ecosystem at Canva, in a statement. "By connecting Canva directly with Sprout Social, we're bridging two of the most powerful social media tools to create an even faster path from idea to impact. This means that engaging, on-brand social assets can flow seamlessly into publishing, helping creators and brands stay consistent and move at the speed of culture."