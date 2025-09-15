Sprout Social Integrates with Canva

Sprout Social, a provider of social media management software, has integrated with Canva's all-in-one visual communication platform, allowing users to send finalized visuals from Canva directly into Sprout as draft posts.

The new Sprout Social and Canva integration sends designs, images, or videos from Canva directly into Sprout, complete with captions, tags, profile groups, and scheduled times.