My Marketing Pro Launches
My Marketing Pro launched today with a solution to unify mass awareness with precision direct marketing.
My Marketing Pro enables businesses to plan, launch, and optimize campaigns across every major channel. From brand-building initiatives such as TV, radio/audio, out-of-home, and broad digital campaigns, to direct marketing tactics, including email, social, mobile, and targeted digital, My Marketing Pro allows businesses to manage comprehensive programs from one integrated, AI-first platform.
My Marketing Pro unifies campaign planning, creative development, media buying, and optimization. Users can even interact in real time with MMP's signature Auto-Memory, an AI avatar.
"Businesses shouldn't have to choose between affordability, speed, or sophistication when it comes to marketing," said Frank O'Brien, founder and CEO of My Marketing Pro, in a statement. "With My Marketing Pro, we're leveling the playing field, giving everyone from solopreneurs to challenger brands access to enterprise-grade tools that are simple, connected, and cost-effective."