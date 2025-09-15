My Marketing Pro Launches

My Marketing Pro launched today with a solution to unify mass awareness with precision direct marketing.

My Marketing Pro enables businesses to plan, launch, and optimize campaigns across every major channel. From brand-building initiatives such as TV, radio/audio, out-of-home, and broad digital campaigns, to direct marketing tactics, including email, social, mobile, and targeted digital, My Marketing Pro allows businesses to manage comprehensive programs from one integrated, AI-first platform.

My Marketing Pro unifies campaign planning, creative development, media buying, and optimization. Users can even interact in real time with MMP's signature Auto-Memory, an AI avatar.