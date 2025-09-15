OptifiNow Launches Brand onDemand

OptifiNow, providers of a CRM and sales-enablement platform for wholesale mortgage lenders, has released Brand onDemand to help wholesale lenders offer custom branded marketing materials to their customers while automatically recording who uses the materials and notifying the assigned account executive the moment engagement occurs.

With OptifiNow's Brand onDemand, any marketing document uploaded into OptifiNow's Content onDemand Module can be turned into branded collateral for public-facing websites.

Customers only need to enter their email address and Brand onDemand instantly recognizes them and pre-populates marketing material with their personalized information. When customers are not recognized, Brand onDemand becomes a powerful lead capture tool that simultaneously personalizes marketing material and creates new lead records in OptifiNow.

Brand onDemand also lets companies track and notify users when branded marketing materials are accessed. Each time a customer downloads a branded marketing asset, OptifiNow records that activity in the CRM so sales and marketing teams can see which asset was accessed, when it was downloaded, and even notify the assigned account executive the minute it happens.