MRM Launches AI Relationship Management

Relationship marketing company MRM has launched AI Relationship Management (ARM) to help companies build and sustain customer relationships in the era of artificial intelligence. It is designed specifically for AI-mediated interactions, integrating CRM, customer experience, commerce, and media to help companies win visibility, trust, and loyalty in a landscape increasingly shaped by AI.

"Customers are building relationships with AI systems that recommend, advise, and decide," said Grant Theron, CEO of MRM, in a statement "ARM changes that by building strategic relationships with the AI systems that influence customer decisions at every step of their journey."

MRM's AI Relationship Management can create the following:

CRM-informed AI responses that personalize brand interactions;

Experience-enhanced AI content that ensures companies show up authentically;

Commerce-integrated AI discovery to drive recommendation visibility;

Media-amplified AI presence for consistent cross-channel influence; and

Journey-optimized AI presence that ensures authentic company representation from discovery through advocacy.

ARM offers the following three entry points:

ARM Launch: Tactical AI optimization proving ROI and establishing integration readiness;

ARM Sprint: Rapid integration of AI optimization across touchpoints for competitive positioning; and

ARM Transformation: Full-scale transformation building lasting competitive advantages.