RRD Launches Business Communication Intelligence Platform

RRD has launched Business Communication Intelligence (BCI), an artificial intelligence-powered platform that streamlines and improves customer communications.

BCI's machine learning-driven content analysis provides a complete view of all customer content from across the enterprise. It features custom-built AI to process millions of documents in seconds to uncover hidden trends and opportunities for improved customer personalization and engagement. This leads to actionable recommendations for eliminating redundancies, content restructuring, document redesigns, and consolidations.

Key highlights of BCI include the following:

The ability to identify cost-saving opportunities through rationalizing and consolidating communications and optimizing mail runs and postage costs.

Data driven insights for more efficient and user-friendly ways of communicating.

Intelligent analysis that leverages AI to analyze millions of documents to identify patterns, group similar content, and report on results.

Discovery and assessment using client goals to deliver actionable recommendations, including detailed summaries, content comparisons, and insights for digital transformation.

Streamlined complexity that eliminates outdated document versions, standardizes content and centralizes templates.

Risk mitigation and compliance that flags outdated branding and ensures consistent messaging, maintaining compliance and providing visibility into all servicing communications.