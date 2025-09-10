Grammarly Expands AI Writing Assistance in 5 Languages

Grammarly has expanded its writing support, with grammar and spelling corrections, paragraph-level rewrites, and in-line translation capabilities now available in Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Italian, marking its first expansion beyond English-only assistance.

"Even as we work toward our broader vision to become an AI productivity platform for apps and agents, we're still deeply committed to enhancing the core Grammarly writing experience that users rely on," said Ailian Gan, director of product management at Grammarly, in a statement. "Our customers have been asking for multilingual support, and we're meeting them where they are, not just in the 500,000 apps and websites where Grammarly already works, but also in the languages that they think, learn, and communicate in daily."

This launch specifically delivers the following new features for multilingual customers: