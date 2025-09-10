RelPro Intregrates with Bombora
RelPro, a provider of business development and relationship management solutions for fnancial and professional services firms, has partnered with Bombora, a provider of B2B dataand buyer intent insights. This latest data integration brings Bombora Company Surge Intent data into the RelPro platform.
Bombora's Company Surge Intent data, derived from its Data Cooperative, aligns marketing and sales teams by identifying accounts actively researching specific business topics and the intensity of that research relative to a historical, account-specific baseline. These actionable insights, combined with RelPro’s company and contact intelligence, enable users to do the following:
- Find businesses in target markets actively searching for ftheir products or services to build prospect and decision-maker lists.
- Launch targeted marketing and outreach campaigns.
- Identify at-risk clients requiring relationship engagement.
- Hold more productive, relevant, and timely meetings with data-driven insights.
"Our mission is to deliver valuable and actionable insights to our clients. With Bombora's Buyer Intent data integrated into the RelPro platform, we can provide financial and professional services businesses with even more specific intelligence to efficiently identify prospects and actively engage with their clients," said RelPro President Raaj Rajmangal in a statement.
"The journey of your prospects and customers is always evolving, and so are the strategies you use to reach them," said Mark Connon, Bombora's CEO, in a statement. "By integrating Bombora's Intent data directly into RelPro's platform, businesses can identify and engage key accounts precisely when they're actively searching for solutions. This partnership exemplifies our belief that data delivers maximum value when seamlessly embedded in existing workflows and tools."
