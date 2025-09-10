RelPro Intregrates with Bombora

RelPro, a provider of business development and relationship management solutions for fnancial and professional services firms, has partnered with Bombora, a provider of B2B dataand buyer intent insights. This latest data integration brings Bombora Company Surge Intent data into the RelPro platform.

Bombora's Company Surge Intent data, derived from its Data Cooperative, aligns marketing and sales teams by identifying accounts actively researching specific business topics and the intensity of that research relative to a historical, account-specific baseline. These actionable insights, combined with RelPro’s company and contact intelligence, enable users to do the following:

Find businesses in target markets actively searching for ftheir products or services to build prospect and decision-maker lists.

Launch targeted marketing and outreach campaigns.

Identify at-risk clients requiring relationship engagement.

Hold more productive, relevant, and timely meetings with data-driven insights.