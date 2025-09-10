ON24 Launches AI Propel+

ON24, providers of a customer engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, has launched ON24 AI Propel+ to transform first-party engagements like webinars and other virtual events into full-funnel, omnichannel, global campaigns in just hours.

With built-in artificial intelligence-powered content automation and rich first-party customer engagement data, ON24 AI Propel+ enables sales and marketing to launch campaigns, scale, and personalize at every step to turn engagement into pipeline growth.

ON24 AI Propel+ streamlines setup with pre-builttemplates for registration pages and webinars along with simplified workflows. Customer-facing teams can run live, simulive, and on-demand events with localized captioning enabled. Additionally, when combined with ON24 translation capabilities, these teams can instantly generate AI-powered content assets such as blogs, social copy, nurture pages, video highlights, and eBooks in other languages.

AI Propel+ is built with ON24's AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine (ACE), which automatically repurposes webinars and other virtual events into derivative content and syncs first-party engagement data with CRM and marketing automation systems. Marketing and sales professionals gain actionable insights into attendee behavior, such as viewing time, content engagement, and calls-to-action clicked.