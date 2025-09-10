Freeform Launches ProfitHack 2.0
Freeform, a marketing technology company, has launched ProfitHack 2.0, which uses artificial intelligence to enhance and automate search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine results page (SERP) management.
ProfitHack 2.0 uses advanced AI to optimize content, SEO, and content generation to boost search rankings, organic traffic, and lead conversion.
"We are excited to launch ProfitHack 2.0 and introduce this proven technology to the broader market," said Freeform CEO and Co-founder Bryan Wilks in a statement. "Businesses have struggled with the complexities and expense of achieving online visibility on platforms like Google and ChatGPT. This challenge is compounded by the difficulty of efficiently integrating with paid marketing and the high cost of content creation. ProfitHack 2.0 revolutionizes this. Our powerful AI-driven solution automates these crucial functions, allowing businesses of any size to attain superior online visibility and significant growth without diverting valuable time, money, or resources from their core business."
"Freeform's mission is to revolutionize marketing for executives," said Freeform Co-founder Shea Roach in a statement. "ProfitHack 2.0 offers a turnkey, seamless solution at a fraction of the traditional cost and time while delivering superior returns. It functions as the QuickBooks of marketing, enabling marketers and executives to focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine tasks. It also provides one-click, real-time analytical dashboards to showcase the effectiveness of their vision."