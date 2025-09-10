Freeform Launches ProfitHack 2.0

Freeform, a marketing technology company, has launched ProfitHack 2.0, which uses artificial intelligence to enhance and automate search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine results page (SERP) management.

ProfitHack 2.0 uses advanced AI to optimize content, SEO, and content generation to boost search rankings, organic traffic, and lead conversion.