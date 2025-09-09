Contentstack Introduces Agent OS

Contentstack a headless content management systems provider, today launched Agent OS, an agentic artificial intelligence tool for context management where company interactions adapt instantly to each customer.

These adaptive experiences shift fluidly in response to individuals' historical behavior, preferences, and real-time engagement.

"Context is the most important currency in business," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack, in a statement. "For decades, marketers have relied on segments, rules, and best guesses to engage customers. Agent OS in the Contentstack Edge platform changes that forever."

Agent OS is a unified foundation for AI agents and automations with complete understanding of brand voice and real-time customer insights. With it, agents have access to brand content, voice, audience profiling, and insights, and other Contentstack tools. Automations remove the need to switch between tools, set up manual workflows, and configure repetitive, low-value AI prompts. Polaris, Contentstack's interactive co-pilot, will be always-on throughout Contentstack Edge.