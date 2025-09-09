Birdzi Unveils DataScope

Birdzi, a provider of customer intelligence and engagement for supermarkets, today unveiled DataScope, a suite of retail-specific data analytics tools.

Blending operational clarity with shopper-centric analytics, DataScope goes beyond traditional flat reports to offer merchandising and analytics teams a unified, multi-dimensional view of their business across products, stores and customer groups. It empowers grocery merchandising and analytics teams with cloud-based analytics tools, enabling instant data querying with the following:

Birdzi developed Datascope working with its customer Tops Friendly Markets.

"Building on our analytics foundation and recognizing the need for a more agile tool, Birdzi developed a modern solution that delivers high-impact, decision-ready intelligence for us," Sean Weiss, vice president of business analytics and loyalty marketing at Northeast Shared Services, which supports Tops Markets, said in a statement. "DataScope delivers the clarity and simplicity to focus on the right categories, stores, and shopper segments. Integrated with their automated marketing platform, it allows us to take immediate action."

"Most of Birdzi's innovation is directly inspired by existing problems that we work together with our retail partners to solve," said Shekar Raman, CEO of Birdzi, in a statement. "Simple, data-driven approaches often yield extraordinary results to complicated problems. In building DataScope for Tops, Birdzi has created an incredibly valuable suite of analytics tools that will save other top grocers valuable time and effort while surfacing new levels of insight to drive their businesses forward."