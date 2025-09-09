Algolia Launches Intelligent Data Kit

Algolia today unveiled the Intelligent Data Kit, a suite of tools that make data cleaner, smarter, and more useful.

"Improving data quality is not just a technical necessity; it's a business imperative. At Algolia, we believe great search starts with access to great data. The Intelligent Data Kit is our answer to the complexity that holds businesses back. By combining tools and methods designed to transform the way an organization analyzes, understands, and uses data to make better decisions and improve products and services, we're putting the power of clean, enriched, and actionable data into the hands of every team, no data science degree required," Bharat Guruprakash, chief product officer of Algolia, said in a statement.

Algolia's Intelligent Data Kit is built on more than a decade of experience managing more than 30 billion records and 8 billion ecommerce items.

At the heart of the Intelligent Data Kit will be three core sets of capabilities, comprising the following:

Data Transformation, to clean, shape, and enhance data with no-code tools or AI-assisted suggestions.

Data Enrichment, to add context and meaning with AI-driven attribute enrichment.

Integrations, to connect seamlessly with data stacks using no-code connectors.

The Intelligent Data Kit introduces the following two ways to work with data:

No-Code Data Transformations, to empower business users to make changes directly, compute custom rankings, clean irrelevant fields, create price bands, or tag seasonal products from one visual interface.

AI-Assisted Transformations, to describe what is wanted in plain English and Algolia's AI builds the transformation.

With Algolia's Intelligent Data Kit, teams can do the following:

Highlight promotions automatically

Build dynamic price buckets for filtering;

Tag seasonal products for campaigns;

Clean and streamline datasets, stripping out internal or unused fields;

Exclude junk or test data from search;

Compute missing discount percentages;

Create advanced custom ranking formulas with a weighted score using attributes like popularity, recency, and discount;

Categorize products by shopper-friendly size groups;

Enrich search with real-time data from third-party APIs using Algolia's Fetch capability (e.g., translations, rankings, maps, currency) directly into an Algolia transformation pipeline.