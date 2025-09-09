C3 AI Launches Agentic Process Automation
C3 AI today introduced C3 AI Agentic Process Automation, which encapsulates business processes such as order-to-cash, customer service, invoice processing, debt collection, supplier onboarding, procurement, and employee onboarding, as well as industrial operations such as equipment troubleshooting, manufacturing operations, production planning, inventory management, and aircraft maintenance.
Activities that were formerly addressed by robotic process automation (RPA) tools can now be transformed using C3 AI Agentic Process Automation. Using this product, companies can execute work with the reasoning capabilities of modern AI models, together with pre-determined steps and controls. C3 AI Agentic Process Automation offers a no-code, interactive, natural language interface f to author and deploy scalable AI processes in minutes.
Each AI agent in C3 AI Agentic Process Automation is given an objective together with constraints, instructions, and memory, and uses known data, tools, and business knowledge to achieve that objective. Workflows can run on demand, be triggered by events, or operate on a schedule. Organizations can start with pre-built templates, or design and share their own custom workflows. Every action, tool call, and step is fully transparent and auditable.
"C3 AI Agentic Process Automation is a breakthrough that will mark a decisive shift in the very nature of work," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO of C3 AI, in a statement. "With our software, customers can handle key business processes from start to finish, making complex workflows efficient, reliable, and repeatable. By combining the best of business rules with the advanced reasoning capabilities of AI agents, our customers can streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve their customer service and satisfaction levels, all while ensuring transparency and security."
"Rules-based automation is brittle. Traditional [robotic process automation] systems follow rigid instructions, leading to complex workflows and sub-optimal outcomes with the need for substantial human intervention for escalations," said Nikhil Krishnan, chief technology officer for data science at C3 AI, in a statement. "C3 AI Agentic Process Automation is different. It represents a step change in enterprise automation by combining the best of deterministic workflow steps with the dynamic reasoning capabilities of AI agents. This shift transforms automation from rigid scripts into intelligent systems that continuously deliver business value."