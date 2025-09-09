C3 AI Launches Agentic Process Automation

C3 AI today introduced C3 AI Agentic Process Automation, which encapsulates business processes such as order-to-cash, customer service, invoice processing, debt collection, supplier onboarding, procurement, and employee onboarding, as well as industrial operations such as equipment troubleshooting, manufacturing operations, production planning, inventory management, and aircraft maintenance.

Activities that were formerly addressed by robotic process automation (RPA) tools can now be transformed using C3 AI Agentic Process Automation. Using this product, companies can execute work with the reasoning capabilities of modern AI models, together with pre-determined steps and controls. C3 AI Agentic Process Automation offers a no-code, interactive, natural language interface f to author and deploy scalable AI processes in minutes.

Each AI agent in C3 AI Agentic Process Automation is given an objective together with constraints, instructions, and memory, and uses known data, tools, and business knowledge to achieve that objective. Workflows can run on demand, be triggered by events, or operate on a schedule. Organizations can start with pre-built templates, or design and share their own custom workflows. Every action, tool call, and step is fully transparent and auditable.