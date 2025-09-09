PAR Technology Debuts Coach AI

PAR Technology, a foodservice technology provider, today launched PAR AI, an intelligence layer embedded directly into the PAR product suite. The first product in this suite is Coach AI, a purpose-built intelligent assistant for critical roles in restaurant operations.

Coach AI is an operational intelligence assistant for corporate leaders, area coaches, and managers, embedded into the PAR OPS platform. Coach AI provides instant answers. Through simple, natural language questions, Coach AI pulls live data from POS, inventory, labor scheduling, and external files to deliver clear visualizations, key performance indicator grids, and actionable recommendations.