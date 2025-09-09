PAR Technology Debuts Coach AI
PAR Technology, a foodservice technology provider, today launched PAR AI, an intelligence layer embedded directly into the PAR product suite. The first product in this suite is Coach AI, a purpose-built intelligent assistant for critical roles in restaurant operations.
Coach AI is an operational intelligence assistant for corporate leaders, area coaches, and managers, embedded into the PAR OPS platform. Coach AI provides instant answers. Through simple, natural language questions, Coach AI pulls live data from POS, inventory, labor scheduling, and external files to deliver clear visualizations, key performance indicator grids, and actionable recommendations.
"PAR AI marks a turning point in how we serve our customers," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology, in a statement. "We're going AI-native, embedding it into everything we do. It's not about building tools anymore; it's about owning the workflows to drive new outcomes within existing processes. The result? Automation that's not just efficient, but intelligent, driving unique outcomes that were unthinkable before [generative] AI. Systems that don't just respond; they anticipate, adapt, and evolve. PAR AI isn't just powering tasks; it's the foundation for running a smarter, faster, more agile business. Coach AI is just the beginning of a future where AI drives clarity, speed, and performance across the entire restaurant experience."