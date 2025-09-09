Reputation Launches Competitive Insights, Voice of Brand, AI Reputation Manager, and Reputation IQ

Reputation, a provider of reputation performance management, has launched Competitive Insights, Voice of Brand, AI Reputation Manager, and Reputation IQ.

Competitive Insights has at its core an industry-specific tenant to deliver real-time, contextual intelligence within existing workflows. It goes beyond benchmarking to highlight where competitors are outperforming and improvements that are needed. It brings together location, brand, and industry intelligence to help businesses do the following:

Identify competitor strengths and weaknesses;

Compare performance across locations and brands;

Track changes in customer expectations and sentiment;

Spot new opportunities for growth; and

Use feedback trends to inform operational and product improvements

These insights can be rolled up into clear reports for executives and boards, linking competitive dynamics to strategy, resourcing, product development, and market share growth for hospitals and urgent care facilities, automotive dealers, dealer groups, and manufacturers.

Voice of Brand allows businesses to maintain a consistent and authentic brand narrative across public-facing consumer touchpoints and build into the platform their unique brand tone of voice, instantly score their content for brand alignment, and build in automated governance to protect their brand from risky or inappropriate language before it's published. It offers AI-powered guidance to write compliant, on-brand content. Dashboards show how well content aligns with brand standards.

AI Reputation Manager gives organizations a clear, proactive view of how their brand shows up in search platforms including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity, allowing teams to monitor specific queries across multiple engines in real time, surface specific details on where these AI engines are pulling their data, detect negative sentiment, misinformation, or shifts in perception.

ReputationIQ uses generative AI to instantly turn customer feedback into clear, data-driven answers. This allows users to ask complex business questions in plain English and get an answer in seconds. The platform goes beyond simple keyword searching, synthesizing millions of comments to uncover themes, root causes, and hidden patterns.