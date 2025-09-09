SurveyMonkey Launches AI Analysis Suite and Design Tools

SurveyMonkey, providers of a platform for surveys and forms, today introduced its AI Analysis Suite and supercharged survey creation tools.

The AI Analysis Suite brings together new and existing AI capabilities. New features allow users to do the following:

Interact with survey and form results in simple, conversational language using Analyze with AI, a new chat-based analysis feature that provides instant insights, sophisticated data segmentation, and clear explanations in minutes, with no manual filtering or spreadsheets required.

Automatically identify and categorize open-ended text responses into key themes with Thematic Analysis (currently in beta)

The suite also includes existing features like sentiment analysis (which uses machine learning to sort open-ended responses by positive, negative, or neutral tone) and response quality (which flags low-quality or suspicious responses).

The launch also includes a new toolkit for creating surveys and forms that empowers users to do the following:

Instantly use an AI-powered paste and create to transform survey questions from a document, email, or elsewhere into a structured questionnaire draft.

Automatically create and customize branded themes for surveys and forms, adding logos, colors, and images in one click with a built-in AI survey and form theme generator.

The AI Analysis Suite and AI creation tools build on SurveyMonkey AI tools, including Build with AI (also available on mobile), question type prediction, and the survey recommendation features.