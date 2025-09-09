Whatfix Launches AI Agents

Whatfix today launched Whatfix AI Agents embedded across its product suite.

At the heart of these agents is ScreenSense, Whatfix's AI technology that continuously interprets user context and real-time intent to power timely, relevant actions, whether it's triggering an in-app guide, surfacing enterprise search results, displaying a nudge, or invoking a third-party AI tool.

The first three Whatfix AI Agents are the following:

Authoring Agent, for generating fully configured in-app experiences, including pop-ups, walkthroughs, and advanced visibility rules, using simple natural language prompts.

Insights Agent, a conversational interface that transforms how users interact with product analytics data, enabling them to ask questions in natural language to uncover user behavior and drop-off patterns and identify product features that need enhancements or better adoption.

Guidance Agent, which delivers AI-generated answers in the flow of work, distilling complex or lengthy knowledge into short, contextual summaries.

Deeply embedded across Digital Adoption, Product Analytics, and Mirror, these agents form an intelligent layer that personalizes every user interaction.