Qlik Achieves AWS Competency in Gen AI
Qlik, a data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions provider, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency.
The AWS Generative AI Competency is awarded to AWS partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and documented customer outcomes in leveraging AWS generative AI services such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. This achievement validates Qlik's strength in integrating data from diverse enterprise systems into secure, scalable AI frameworks that deliver tangible business outcomes.
"The AWS Generative AI Competency confirms that our approach delivers real results for enterprises," said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik, in a statement. "Customers want more than promises. They need trusted AI that is grounded in solid data and delivers measurable value. Our work with AWS ensures organizations can deploy generative AI quickly, securely, and at scale to achieve real business outcomes."
