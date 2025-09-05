Qlik Achieves AWS Competency in Gen AI

Qlik, a data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions provider, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency.

The AWS Generative AI Competency is awarded to AWS partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and documented customer outcomes in leveraging AWS generative AI services such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. This achievement validates Qlik's strength in integrating data from diverse enterprise systems into secure, scalable AI frameworks that deliver tangible business outcomes.