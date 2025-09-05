CallRail Expands HubSpot Integration
CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has expanded its integration with HubSpot to include insights from CallRail's new AI assistant, Voice Assist.
With the expanded integration, key customer data points and insights from Voice Assist automatically sync into HubSpot.
"We're excited about the HubSpot integration as the next evolution of Voice Assist, which allows agencies and marketers to take things to the next level, capturing high-intent leads around the clock, qualifying them instantly, and pushing that insight straight into HubSpot," said Mike Stocker, vice president of partnerships at CallRail. in a statement. "This new integration continues our investment in the overall HubSpot ecosystem by ensuring that every conversation is accurately captured and attributed within HubSpot to empower businesses to maximize ROI and deliver the best customer experience."
