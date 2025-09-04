HubSpot Unveils 200 Product Innovations at Inbound 2025

HubSpot at its Fall 2025 Spotlight during its Inbound 2025 event in San Franciso unveiled more than 200 product innovations across its portfolio. These new products include Data Hub, Breeze Agents, Breeze Marketplace and Studio, and AI-powered CPQ in Commerce Hub.

Some of the most notable additions include the following:

The new Data Hub and updates to Smart CRM bring business structured, unstructured, and external data together.

Data Studio, which uses AI to turn scattered context into unified data just by adding a column, powering smarter segmentation, automation, and reporting across HubSpot.

Data Quality, a new set of AI tools that automatically finds and fixes problems in customer data.

Flexible CRM Views that allows for new data visualizations with boards, calendars, maps, or tables.

Conversational and Intent Enrichment, which automatically enriches records with HubSpot's proprietary data, unstructured data like calls, emails and support tickets, and intent signals like website visits.

Smart Insights, which surfaces the most important patterns and trends, delivering actionable recommendations without digging through reports.

Embedded AI across HubSpot's customer platform.

Segments + Personalization, which unlock dynamic, AI-driven segmentation and audience targeting that is truly personal.

In Marketing Studio, marketers can now work with AI to generate a full set of campaign assets and optimize campaigns from a collaborative canvas.

AI-Powered Email, which uses CRM data to create deeply personal messages for individual contacts.

AI Engine Optimization (AEO) Strategy, which helps optimize how brands appear in large language model answers.

AI-powered Quote Creation, which drafts quotes automatically based on conversations and deal context.

The Closing Agent to answer buyers’ product and pricing questions.

Quote Engagement, which notifies reps when a prospect views or shares a quote.

Flexible Approvals, which route quotes to the right people based on custom criteria.

The Product Builder to create everything from simple fixed-price items to complex, tiered structures and bundles.

Breeze Agents, Marketplace, and Studio to build, customize, and deploy AI teammates powered by unified data.

More than 15 Breeze Agents across marketing, sales, and service, including Data Agent, Customer Agent, and Prospecting Agent.

Custom Assistants to create specialized experts for specific business needs.

Breeze Marketplace to discover, browse, and install Agents and Custom Assistants.

Breeze Studio to manage and customize Agents and Custom Assistants.

HubSpot connector for Gemini, allowing users to bring their HubSpot context to Gemini to surface insights and generate content to be actioned back in HubSpot.