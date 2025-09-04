Smartly Partners with Spotify
Smartly, providers of an advertising platform for creative, media, and measurement, is integrating with Spotify Ads Manager, allowing companies to run Spotify audio and video campaigns directly through Smartly alongside other major digital channels.
The collaboration combines Spotify's environment with Smartly's artificial intelligence-powered creative scalability, real-time optimizations, and unified cross-channel measurement. With this partnership, advertisers will be able to build Spotify-compatible audio, display, and video ad formats in minutes using generative AI and intelligent templates and repurpose social assets to scale campaigns with AI-guided budget allocations and cross-channel measurement.
"Advertising is at its best when creativity, media, and intelligence work in harmony to reach people in the moments that matter," said Kristin MacGregor, chief commercial officer of Smartly, in a statement. "Spotify commands consumer attention, and together we're turning that attention into foresight, personalization, and outcomes. This partnership goes beyond efficiency; it unites two leaders to give marketers a predictive, unified view across channels and a clearer path to growth powered by creativity at scale."
"Through Smartly's AI-powered creative, automation, and measurement capabilities, advertisers will be able to plan, build, and optimize their Spotify campaigns entirely within Smartly's workflow. This partnership is our latest move in our ongoing efforts to make it easier for advertisers to buy, create, measure, and drive results with Spotify Advertising," said Per Sandell, vice president of product at Spotify, in a statement.