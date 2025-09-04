Smartly Partners with Spotify

Smartly, providers of an advertising platform for creative, media, and measurement, is integrating with Spotify Ads Manager, allowing companies to run Spotify audio and video campaigns directly through Smartly alongside other major digital channels.

The collaboration combines Spotify's environment with Smartly's artificial intelligence-powered creative scalability, real-time optimizations, and unified cross-channel measurement. With this partnership, advertisers will be able to build Spotify-compatible audio, display, and video ad formats in minutes using generative AI and intelligent templates and repurpose social assets to scale campaigns with AI-guided budget allocations and cross-channel measurement.