Keen Unveils Stand-Alone Planning Module
Keen Decision Systems has launched the Keen Planning Module, a stand-alone media planning module that empowers agencies to forecast outcomes, optimize investment strategies, and recommend media plans without needing brand data.
Built on Keen's Marketing Elasticity Engine, the module equips agency teams to run dynamic scenario plans tailored to multiple metrics, from revenue and margin to leads, traffic, and customer acquisition.
Keen Planning Module draws on brand metadata points, including revenue goals, media mix, seasonality, and category, to simulate tailored media mix plans for any client. Agencies can evaluate optimal mix, spend level, and flighting strategy, with each recommendation grounded in predictive elasticities.
Users can toggle outcome goals and model multiple scenarios, ranging from conservative to aggressive, to demonstrate which strategies offer the highest upside with the least risk. The tool accounts for interaction effects across channels, enabling users to understand how tactics like connected TV amplify paid search,or how upper-funnel spend influences lower-funnel conversion.
Keen's approach to benchmarks goes beyond basic peer sets. The module considers each brand's revenue tier, channel mix, goals, and seasonality to generate custom elasticities instead of relying on static norms.
"Legacy planning tools rely on outdated reach curves built for a media world that no longer exists. Keen's stand-alone planning module empowers agencies to prescribe the right media mix, by channel, by week, and the performance outcomes each plan will deliver, all grounded in up-to-date performance insights built for today's rapidly evolving media landscape," said Jesse Math, vice president of partnerships at Keen, in a statement. "While Keen Planning module functions as a stand-alone tool today, it also offers a clear on-ramp to measurement, reconciliation, and ongoing optimization, providing agencies with long-term value beyond the planning phase."