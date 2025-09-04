Keen Unveils Stand-Alone Planning Module

Keen Decision Systems has launched the Keen Planning Module, a stand-alone media planning module that empowers agencies to forecast outcomes, optimize investment strategies, and recommend media plans without needing brand data.

Built on Keen's Marketing Elasticity Engine, the module equips agency teams to run dynamic scenario plans tailored to multiple metrics, from revenue and margin to leads, traffic, and customer acquisition.

Keen Planning Module draws on brand metadata points, including revenue goals, media mix, seasonality, and category, to simulate tailored media mix plans for any client. Agencies can evaluate optimal mix, spend level, and flighting strategy, with each recommendation grounded in predictive elasticities.

Users can toggle outcome goals and model multiple scenarios, ranging from conservative to aggressive, to demonstrate which strategies offer the highest upside with the least risk. The tool accounts for interaction effects across channels, enabling users to understand how tactics like connected TV amplify paid search,or how upper-funnel spend influences lower-funnel conversion.

Keen's approach to benchmarks goes beyond basic peer sets. The module considers each brand's revenue tier, channel mix, goals, and seasonality to generate custom elasticities instead of relying on static norms.