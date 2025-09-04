Topol.io Spins Out from Ecomail

Topol.io, providers of an embeddable, drag-and-drop email editor, has separated from parent company Ecomail.

"The Topol app is and always will be optimized for business professionals that want to quickly build responsive email templates. But, after seeing how much dev teams value our embeddable plugin, we've decided to concentrate even more effort on meeting their needs," said Jakub Gause, Topol.io's head of development, in a statement.

Developers can integrate the white-label editor into products like CRMs with just a few lines of code. Topol's interface enables all essential email features and integrates directly with dozens of email service providers. Features include row-level looping, merge tags, mobile/desktop visibility controls, multi-language support, and clean HTML export.

Looking ahead, Topol.io plans to expand into a full suite of embeddable communication tools. A landing page builder is already in development, and the company is actively exploring modules for transactional email orchestration, media asset management, and full AI-powered email generation.

Topol is the first of several standalone tools to emerge from Ecomail. Others, like DmarcEye (a domain authentication monitor) and Pixla (a browser-based image editor), are also evolving toward legal independence.