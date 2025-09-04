Press Ganey Forsta Launches Insurance HX

Press Ganey Forsta, a provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and insights, has launched Insurance HX to help insurers capture, analyze, and act on feedback across the customer journey.

Insurance HX features the following:

Real-time, journey-based listening to capture feedback at every touchpoint;

Artificial intelligence-powered, proprietary analytics models unique to the insurance industry and tuned to policyholder journeys and interactions;

Automated recovery workflows that help teams retain policyholders at risk of churn;

Tailored dashboards and survey libraries;

Enterprise scalability.

With AI-powered insights, automated workflows, and dashboards tailored to the unique needs of insurers, Insurance HX helps organizations move from passive listening to proactive experience management, whether refining a claims journey, strengthening retention, or equipping front-line teams to act in real time.