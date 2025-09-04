-->
  • September 4, 2025

Press Ganey Forsta Launches Insurance HX

Press Ganey Forsta, a provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and insights, has launched Insurance HX to help insurers capture, analyze, and act on feedback across the customer journey.

Insurance HX features the following:

  • Real-time, journey-based listening to capture feedback at every touchpoint;
  • Artificial intelligence-powered, proprietary analytics models unique to the insurance industry and tuned to policyholder journeys and interactions;
  • Automated recovery workflows that help teams retain policyholders at risk of churn;
  • Tailored dashboards and survey libraries;
  • Enterprise scalability.

With AI-powered insights, automated workflows, and dashboards tailored to the unique needs of insurers, Insurance HX helps organizations move from passive listening to proactive experience management, whether refining a claims journey, strengthening retention, or equipping front-line teams to act in real time.

"The insurance industry is facing a critical moment: Expectations are rising, and traditional approaches to customer experience aren't keeping up," said Kyle Ferguson, president and chief commercial officer of Press Ganey Forsta, in a statement. "Insurance HX gives providers the intelligence and agility they need to stay ahead by capturing real-time feedback, surfacing the insights that matter, and turning them into action that drives retention, loyalty, and growth."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research