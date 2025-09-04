Press Ganey Forsta Launches Insurance HX

Press Ganey Forsta, a provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and insights, has launched Insurance HX to help insurers capture, analyze, and act on feedback across the customer journey.
Insurance HX features the following:
- Real-time, journey-based listening to capture feedback at every touchpoint;
- Artificial intelligence-powered, proprietary analytics models unique to the insurance industry and tuned to policyholder journeys and interactions;
- Automated recovery workflows that help teams retain policyholders at risk of churn;
- Tailored dashboards and survey libraries;
- Enterprise scalability.
With AI-powered insights, automated workflows, and dashboards tailored to the unique needs of insurers, Insurance HX helps organizations move from passive listening to proactive experience management, whether refining a claims journey, strengthening retention, or equipping front-line teams to act in real time.
"The insurance industry is facing a critical moment: Expectations are rising, and traditional approaches to customer experience aren't keeping up," said Kyle Ferguson, president and chief commercial officer of Press Ganey Forsta, in a statement. "Insurance HX gives providers the intelligence and agility they need to stay ahead by capturing real-time feedback, surfacing the insights that matter, and turning them into action that drives retention, loyalty, and growth."