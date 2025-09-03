Wayvia Unveils MCP-Powered Innovations

Wayvia, formerly known as PriceSpider, today introduced Model Context Protocol (MCP)-powered product innovations to help companies better predict demand, optimize strategies, and act quickly by unifying fragmented data.

Purpose-built as an artificial intelligence-native commerce intelligence engine, Wayvia MCP eliminates the need for dashboards, SQL or manual queries by enabling natural language access to live product and market data. It also includes the following:

Conversational analytics that enables natural language querying of commerce data.

AI shopper agents that can be deployed on brand.com or microsites to guide purchases and increase conversions.

Agentic Discovery that delivers AI-powered product recommendations.

Self-service capabilities that give instant control over product catalogs, pricing, and availability.

AI basket insights that reveal cross-sell and bundling opportunities by analyzing items frequently purchased together.

Campaign builder workflows that streamline campaign tagging, benchmarking and optimization to identify what works, improve spend efficiency, and measure performance.