Syndigo Acquires 1WorldSync

Syndigo, a provider of product experience management (PXM) solutions, has acquired 1WorldSync, a product content orchestration solutions provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Syndigo's network now spans more than 3,500 retailers globally. With the addition of 1WorldSync's user-generated content management capabilities, PowerReviews, Syndigo will build agentic artificial intelligence that incorporates real shopper feedback to improve product content automatically.

"This acquisition positions us to support tomorrow's shopping experience by building the most advanced AI-first PXM solutions on the market," said Simon Angove, Syndigo CEO, in a statement. "Consumers are shopping and connecting with brands in ever-evolving ways, fueled by the speed and flexibility of AI, social commerce, and personalization at scale. Brands and retailers need a robust solution to meet and exceed consumer expectations today and in the future. With this acquisition, we're building software for the next generation of retail, including accelerating agentic AI PXM."

"Syndigo is a natural home for 1WorldSync customers, employees, and technology," said Steve Sivitter, 1WorldSync's CEO, in a statement. "Unifying our retail networks and adding 1WorldSync product capabilities to Syndigo's solutions enable our combined company to truly transform product experience management to meet the needs of our customers as we create the future of shopping together."